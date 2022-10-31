Ford F-Series Super Duty rocks best-in-class towing, payload, and power

US automaker Ford recently boasted that its 2023 F-Series Super Duty is unrivaled compared to other heavy-duty pickup trucks, saying it has the best towing capacity of every trailer type. To help make this possible, Ford offers drivers four different engine choices, including the all-new 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 or the all-new standard 6.8-liter V8 gas engines recently added to the collection.

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty offers 1,200 lb-ft torque and can tow up to 40,000 pounds, with 8,000 pounds of maximum payload. Ford added features such as 360-Degree Trailer Cameras and onboard scales for the F-250, F-350, F-450, and Tremor package.

Here is what Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer at Ford, said in a press statement: "The all-new 2023 Super Duty is designed and engineered for America's builders. Our job is to help make our customers' work feel easy, and this truck nails that commitment. The combination of purpose-built construction, powerful engines, 10-speed transmissions and new technology means our customers can work, tow and haul with absolute confidence."

Here are the results as reported by Ford: