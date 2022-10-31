Ford F-Series Super Duty rocks best-in-class towing, payload, and power
Ford is quite pleased with the towing capacity of its 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck, which offers drivers a few different engine options.
US automaker Ford recently boasted that its 2023 F-Series Super Duty is unrivaled compared to other heavy-duty pickup trucks, saying it has the best towing capacity of every trailer type. To help make this possible, Ford offers drivers four different engine choices, including the all-new 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 or the all-new standard 6.8-liter V8 gas engines recently added to the collection.
The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty offers 1,200 lb-ft torque and can tow up to 40,000 pounds, with 8,000 pounds of maximum payload. Ford added features such as 360-Degree Trailer Cameras and onboard scales for the F-250, F-350, F-450, and Tremor package.
Here is what Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer at Ford, said in a press statement: "The all-new 2023 Super Duty is designed and engineered for America's builders. Our job is to help make our customers' work feel easy, and this truck nails that commitment. The combination of purpose-built construction, powerful engines, 10-speed transmissions and new technology means our customers can work, tow and haul with absolute confidence."
Here are the results as reported by Ford:
- Best maximum available gooseneck towing of 40,000 pounds* with F-450 pickup
- Best maximum available gooseneck in F-350/3500 DRW pickup subsegment with 38,000 pounds
- Best maximum available 5th wheel towing of 35,000 pounds with F-450 DRW pickup
- Best maximum available conventional towing capacity in its class at 30,000 pounds
- Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 DRW subsegment of 28,000 pounds
- Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 SRW subsegment of 25,000 pounds
- Best diesel F-250/2500 pickups subsegment maximum available towing with F-250 offering 23,000 pounds
- Best maximum available 7.3-liter V8 gas F-350 DRW conventional towing of 22,000 pounds
- F-350 equipped with Tremor Off-Road and Power Stroke high-output diesel is rated at 23,000 pounds towing a gooseneck
- Best maximum towing for an F-350/3500 gas Tremor Off-Road with 21,000 pounds