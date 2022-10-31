All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Ford F-Series Super Duty rocks best-in-class towing, payload, and power

Ford is quite pleased with the towing capacity of its 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck, which offers drivers a few different engine options.

Ford F-Series Super Duty rocks best-in-class towing, payload, and power
Published Oct 31, 2022 11:59 PM CDT
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

US automaker Ford recently boasted that its 2023 F-Series Super Duty is unrivaled compared to other heavy-duty pickup trucks, saying it has the best towing capacity of every trailer type. To help make this possible, Ford offers drivers four different engine choices, including the all-new 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 or the all-new standard 6.8-liter V8 gas engines recently added to the collection.

Ford F-Series Super Duty rocks best-in-class towing, payload, and power 08
3

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty offers 1,200 lb-ft torque and can tow up to 40,000 pounds, with 8,000 pounds of maximum payload. Ford added features such as 360-Degree Trailer Cameras and onboard scales for the F-250, F-350, F-450, and Tremor package.

Here is what Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer at Ford, said in a press statement: "The all-new 2023 Super Duty is designed and engineered for America's builders. Our job is to help make our customers' work feel easy, and this truck nails that commitment. The combination of purpose-built construction, powerful engines, 10-speed transmissions and new technology means our customers can work, tow and haul with absolute confidence."

Here are the results as reported by Ford:

  • Best maximum available gooseneck towing of 40,000 pounds* with F-450 pickup
  • Best maximum available gooseneck in F-350/3500 DRW pickup subsegment with 38,000 pounds
  • Best maximum available 5th wheel towing of 35,000 pounds with F-450 DRW pickup
  • Best maximum available conventional towing capacity in its class at 30,000 pounds
  • Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 DRW subsegment of 28,000 pounds
  • Best maximum available conventional towing in the F350/3500 SRW subsegment of 25,000 pounds
  • Best diesel F-250/2500 pickups subsegment maximum available towing with F-250 offering 23,000 pounds
  • Best maximum available 7.3-liter V8 gas F-350 DRW conventional towing of 22,000 pounds
  • F-350 equipped with Tremor Off-Road and Power Stroke high-output diesel is rated at 23,000 pounds towing a gooseneck
  • Best maximum towing for an F-350/3500 gas Tremor Off-Road with 21,000 pounds
Buy at Amazon

BLACK DIESEL SMOKE MATTERS, Diesel Truck Roll Coal Hoodie Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.95
$37.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2022 at 11:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:media.ford.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.