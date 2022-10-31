Elon Musk: Twitter board and lawyers DELIBERATELY hid evidence from court

Elon Musk is on a rampage right now, tweeting out that Twitter and its lawyers deliberately hid evidence from the court... and now the social networking giant will slice its business away from law firms Cooley and Perkins Coie now that the SpaceX and Tesla boss is running the show.

Musk has come out swinging accusing the former board of directors of Twitter, and their lawyers of "deliberately" hiding evidence from the court. The law firm in question is Wachtell, Rosen, Lipton and Katz, where the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted out just hours ago that the law firm and Twitter board "deliberately hid" evidence from the court and that the world should "stay tuned" because there is "more to come". Oh boy.

Popular Now: Elon Musk posts the email Twitter sent him on how to manage the company

What's this all over? Well, Musk included a screenshot from Yoel Roth, who is Twitter's head of safety and integrity, where the screenshot sees a Twitter staffer called Amir, who Roth accused of using Objectives and Key Results that were "based on fraudulent metrics".

Roth said in the tweet that Amir's OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn't care and may actively be trying to hide the ball. Roth added that's literally doing what Elon is accusing them of doing... yeah, I don't think this will be ending well.

Junior lawyers at Wachtell Lipton became "meme-splainers" to senior lawyers above them, where their job was to explain Musk's tweets and ways to exploit them.

Musk is still kind towards Yoel, with a follow-up tweet in reply to Liz Wheeler who tweeted: "This isn't surprising. Yoel Roth is a nasty individual. Should've been the first person fired. Yoel Roth once called Trump "actual Nazis" and a "racist tangerine" and used his opinion to justify censoring Trump tweets".

Musk tweeted in response: "We've all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs".

Yet, some of the tweets from Yoel are nasty AF... where Yoel tweeted out some golden tweets in the last few years including "I'm just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason". Another included" Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE".

Another couple of tweets included Yoel saying "Today on Meet the Press, we're speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days... What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show" and another where he said "How does a personality-free bag of fat Mitch McConnell actually win elections".