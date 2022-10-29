Toyota announces upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO for interested 2023 auto buyers

Japanese automaker Toyota said its GAZOO Racing team has helped contribute towards an updated GR Supra GT4 race car for the upcoming 2023 season. The vehicle has enhanced braking, handling, and engine performance based on customer and driver feedback of previous models.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

More than 50 GR Supra GT4 cars have participated in races since the first full racing season in 2020, with multiple national and international championship wins. To ensure it remains competitive, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing developed the EVO update for the 2023 season. There was a specific focus on improved handling, higher cornering speeds, and better braking.

The 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbocharged engine has a better cooling system so drivers are able to focus on better lap times from the increased power and optimized engine torque.

3

Improved handling and higher cornering speeds are expected because Toyota included new ABS settings, the newest KW damper technology, and a new roll-bar specification for the car. The car is a steel and aluminum body with a high-strength roll cage that adheres to Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) regulations. The front splitter and rear wing are both made of natural fiber composite with a 120-liter ATL FT3 safety fuel cell and fast refueling system onboard.

Toyota will include traction control, ABS, digital display unit, data logger, rear-view camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and suspension travel sensors all standard.

To support racing worldwide, Toyota has vehicle sales and customer support available in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. The car will make its competitive world debut during the 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2023, as part of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO, marketed as ready-to-race from Toyota, will be available for a starting price of around $185,000 USD. An upgrade kit for current GR Supra GT4 customers to upgrade for EVO specification will also be available from Toyota.