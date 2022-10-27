NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers are here, offering the best day-0 gaming experience in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and so much more.
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers are here, offering the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects as well as support for NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace-exclusive NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution technology. NVIDIA's very, very impressive DLSS Super Resolution technology amplifies performance by up to 2.5x on the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
Not only does Sackboy: A Big Adventure get day-0 support in the new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers, with the new drivers also supporting Victoria 3, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game, and it also introduces DLSS 3 technology into F1 22.
You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers here (812MB download).
NVIDIA's new DLSS Super Resolution is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards and Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, so it will unfortunately not work on your GeForce RTX 30 or RTX 20 series GPUs. If you do have a GeForce RTX 4090, you will want these drivers if you're playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
- (Cyberpunk 2077) In game map may display corruption
- Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications
- (RTX 30 series) Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition
- 165Hz refresh rate option not available on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor
- When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor
- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot