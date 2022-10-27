NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers are here, offering the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects as well as support for NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace-exclusive NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution technology. NVIDIA's very, very impressive DLSS Super Resolution technology amplifies performance by up to 2.5x on the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Not only does Sackboy: A Big Adventure get day-0 support in the new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers, with the new drivers also supporting Victoria 3, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game, and it also introduces DLSS 3 technology into F1 22.

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers here (812MB download).

NVIDIA's new DLSS Super Resolution is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards and Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, so it will unfortunately not work on your GeForce RTX 30 or RTX 20 series GPUs. If you do have a GeForce RTX 4090, you will want these drivers if you're playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure.