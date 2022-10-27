All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers are here, offering the best day-0 gaming experience in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and so much more.

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers
Published Oct 27, 2022 10:21 PM CDT
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers are here, offering the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects as well as support for NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace-exclusive NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution technology. NVIDIA's very, very impressive DLSS Super Resolution technology amplifies performance by up to 2.5x on the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers 08
2

Not only does Sackboy: A Big Adventure get day-0 support in the new GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers, with the new drivers also supporting Victoria 3, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game, and it also introduces DLSS 3 technology into F1 22.

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 526.47 WHQL drivers here (812MB download).

NVIDIA's new DLSS Super Resolution is exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards and Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, so it will unfortunately not work on your GeForce RTX 30 or RTX 20 series GPUs. If you do have a GeForce RTX 4090, you will want these drivers if you're playing Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

  • (Cyberpunk 2077) In game map may display corruption
  • Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications
  • (RTX 30 series) Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition
  • 165Hz refresh rate option not available on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor
  • When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor
  • Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2494.00
$2544.96--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/27/2022 at 8:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.