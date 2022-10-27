COLORFUL launches 8 new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB, RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X cards

COLORFUL has just introduced 8 new custom GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards, 4 in the new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB variant, and 4 new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 8GB is based on the same GA106 GPU that packs 3584 CUDA cores, but it's had its memory gimped to 8GB on a 128-bit memory bus that reduces overall memory bandwidth down to just 240GB/sec (which is down from the 12GB GDDR6 on the regular RTX 3060, with a much bigger 360GB/sec memory bandwidth).

COLORFUL's new custom iGame + BattleAx Deluxe + Advanced RTX 3060 8GB graphics cards

COLORFUL is also re-releasing previous GeForce RTX 3060 12GB variants, but are adding "BattleAx Deluxe" and boosting GPU clock speeds from 1777MHz (reference clocks) up to 1867MHz. The TDP will change depending on which GeForce RTX 3060 variant you purchase, but it won't go above 220W.

COLORFUL's new custom iGame + BattleAx Deluxe RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X graphics cards

COLORFUL is introducing the iGame Vulcan OC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, the iGame Advanced OC in both the RTX 3060 8GB + RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants (which joins the iGame RTX 3060 12GB and RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6 models) as well as the iGame Ultra White OC in new versions with the RTX 3060 8GB + RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X models.

There is also the new COLORFUL BattleAx Deluxe RTX 3060 8GB + RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants, and finally COLORFUL is also pushing out the BattleAx Duo RTX 3060 8GB.

The specifications of the two new RTX 3060 8GB + RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants

Unfortunately, all of the new COLORFUL graphic cards are only sold in China... very unfortunate, as some of their cards are absolutely stellar. I've loved their cards for years, recently reviewing my favorite GeForce RTX 4090 with the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card.

As for pricing, we're looking at just $14 more for the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X (3999 RMB versus 3899 RMB) while the new GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB GDDR6 is between $28 and $42 cheaper (8GB of GDDR6 memory versus 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the current GeForce RTX 3060 cards that COLORFUL, and other AIBs, have been selling for a while now).