NVIDIA is dropping the price of its 'Priority' tier GeForce NOW game streaming membership, down to just $29.99 for the first 6 months.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW price drop to $29.99 for the first 6 months
Published Oct 27, 2022 7:15 PM CDT
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

NVIDIA is reportedly about the slash the price of its "Priority" tier of its GeForce NOW game streaming service, but nothing is official just yet.

The price will be dropping to just $29.99 for the first 6 months for the "Priority" tier of GeForce NOW, which makes it $20 cheaper than it stands right now. NVIDIA's current GeForce NOW "Priotity" tier provides up to 6-hour gaming sessions at 1080p 60FPS, but there are tiers that offer higher resolutions and frame rates than that.

NVIDIA will reportedly also make its "RTX 3080" tier of GeForce NOW cheaper, down to $99.99 for 6 months, or just $19.99 for a single month. The "RTX 3080" tier offers you up to 8-hour gaming sessions, and in the higher-end 1440p 120FPS or 4K 60FPS visual modes.

We could even expect NVIDIA to update its GeForce NOW tier program given that the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is here, powering the new GeForce RTX 4090 and upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. As VideoCardz points out, we could expect an "RTX 4080" plan to arrive soon given how close the RTX 4080 16GB is to launch now.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service is actually free, but the free version is limited to just 1-hour gaming sessions and you are probably going to be waiting in a queue to jump into your game. If you decide that's not good enough, the paid tiers are much better, but the discounted tiers with the 6-month priority membership for $29.99 is a great deal for people who want to jump into GeForce NOW.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

