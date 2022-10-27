NVIDIA GeForce NOW price drop to $29.99 for the first 6 months

NVIDIA is reportedly about the slash the price of its "Priority" tier of its GeForce NOW game streaming service, but nothing is official just yet.

The price will be dropping to just $29.99 for the first 6 months for the "Priority" tier of GeForce NOW, which makes it $20 cheaper than it stands right now. NVIDIA's current GeForce NOW "Priotity" tier provides up to 6-hour gaming sessions at 1080p 60FPS, but there are tiers that offer higher resolutions and frame rates than that.

NVIDIA will reportedly also make its "RTX 3080" tier of GeForce NOW cheaper, down to $99.99 for 6 months, or just $19.99 for a single month. The "RTX 3080" tier offers you up to 8-hour gaming sessions, and in the higher-end 1440p 120FPS or 4K 60FPS visual modes.

We could even expect NVIDIA to update its GeForce NOW tier program given that the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is here, powering the new GeForce RTX 4090 and upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card. As VideoCardz points out, we could expect an "RTX 4080" plan to arrive soon given how close the RTX 4080 16GB is to launch now.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service is actually free, but the free version is limited to just 1-hour gaming sessions and you are probably going to be waiting in a queue to jump into your game. If you decide that's not good enough, the paid tiers are much better, but the discounted tiers with the 6-month priority membership for $29.99 is a great deal for people who want to jump into GeForce NOW.