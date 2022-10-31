All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Porsche Taycan is now being tested and it could have almost 1,000 horse power

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo wagon body style was recently spotted during testing in Germany - and a market launch in late 2023 is possible.

Published Oct 31, 2022 2:38 PM CDT
German automaker Porsche hopes its Taycan can evolve into a direct head-to-head competitor with the Tesla Model S Plaid model. Porsche definitely wants to create high-end luxury models that offer a super fast driving experience paired with next-generation electric technology.

The Taycan Turbo S grade has a maximum 616 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque - and can accelerate 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds - with a maximum speed of 162 miles per hour. Interested buyers have battery options of 79.2 kWh or 93.4 kWh, based on the grade they select.

A Taycan Turbo GT grade may be available and is rumored to reach closer to 1,000 horsepower, but we will have to wait to hear more from Porsche. Since there have been reports of a grade with significant aerodynamic modifications made, it's quite possible this is a sporty luxury car that will arrive in the future.

The current Turbo S is faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, and became the fastest production EV Nurburgring race track. A 1,000 hp Taycan would likely be able to beat the Tesla Model S Plaid's 0-60 time, which is just around two seconds.

Due to software updates, Porsche revealed earlier in 2022, it turns out every trim in the Taycan lineup received a few extra miles of driving range.

There are plenty of other neat features Porsche has included in the Taycan to make it a competitor in the expanding EV car market. Earlier in 2022, Porsche detailed how its electric motors are able to function as a generator to help recover energy while the Taycan is in use.

NEWS SOURCE:motorauthority.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

