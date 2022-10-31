Porsche Taycan is now being tested and it could have almost 1,000 horse power

German automaker Porsche hopes its Taycan can evolve into a direct head-to-head competitor with the Tesla Model S Plaid model. Porsche definitely wants to create high-end luxury models that offer a super fast driving experience paired with next-generation electric technology.

The Taycan Turbo S grade has a maximum 616 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque - and can accelerate 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds - with a maximum speed of 162 miles per hour. Interested buyers have battery options of 79.2 kWh or 93.4 kWh, based on the grade they select.

A Taycan Turbo GT grade may be available and is rumored to reach closer to 1,000 horsepower, but we will have to wait to hear more from Porsche. Since there have been reports of a grade with significant aerodynamic modifications made, it's quite possible this is a sporty luxury car that will arrive in the future.

The current Turbo S is faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, and became the fastest production EV Nurburgring race track. A 1,000 hp Taycan would likely be able to beat the Tesla Model S Plaid's 0-60 time, which is just around two seconds.

Due to software updates, Porsche revealed earlier in 2022, it turns out every trim in the Taycan lineup received a few extra miles of driving range.

There are plenty of other neat features Porsche has included in the Taycan to make it a competitor in the expanding EV car market. Earlier in 2022, Porsche detailed how its electric motors are able to function as a generator to help recover energy while the Taycan is in use.