Elon Musk trolls: brings a SINK to Twitter HQ, tweets 'let that sink in!'

Elon Musk has entered the lion's den: walks into Twitter HQ holding a kitchen sink, tweets out 'Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!'

Published Oct 26, 2022 6:02 PM CDT
Elon Musk has officially entered the Twitter HQ and he's done it in his usual troll way: holding a kitchen sink, yeah... an actual, real sink.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO and very soon boss of Twitter walked into the San Francisco-based HQ holding a sink, tweeting out "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" following it with another tweet saying that he met a lot of cool people at Twitter today.

There's absolutely no reason for the richest man in the world to walk into the second-largest social networking site in the world, carrying a sink... but he knows this will make headlines, and that's Elon's point. Why the hell not at this point... the media hates him, one side of the political spectrum is melting down, and most Twitter staff are shaking in their boots at being laid off.

I do think some of the memes posted were freaking hilarious, but this video showing Ari Gold from Entourage (if you haven't watched the show, it's fantastic and Ari is a standout in this show... Jeremy Piven plays Ari Gold and nails it consistently) walking into his office with a paintball gun, mowing down everyone he doesn't like (which is pretty much everybody).

Elon recently changed his Twitter profile too, where he now calls himself "Chief Twit" with his location set to the Twitter HQ. Given that Musk has until the end of the week to close the agreement to acquire Twitter, Musk is ramping up his trolling.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

