Elon Musk trolls: brings a SINK to Twitter HQ, tweets 'let that sink in!'

Elon Musk has officially entered the Twitter HQ and he's done it in his usual troll way: holding a kitchen sink, yeah... an actual, real sink.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO and very soon boss of Twitter walked into the San Francisco-based HQ holding a sink, tweeting out "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" following it with another tweet saying that he met a lot of cool people at Twitter today.

There's absolutely no reason for the richest man in the world to walk into the second-largest social networking site in the world, carrying a sink... but he knows this will make headlines, and that's Elon's point. Why the hell not at this point... the media hates him, one side of the political spectrum is melting down, and most Twitter staff are shaking in their boots at being laid off.

I do think some of the memes posted were freaking hilarious, but this video showing Ari Gold from Entourage (if you haven't watched the show, it's fantastic and Ari is a standout in this show... Jeremy Piven plays Ari Gold and nails it consistently) walking into his office with a paintball gun, mowing down everyone he doesn't like (which is pretty much everybody).

Elon recently changed his Twitter profile too, where he now calls himself "Chief Twit" with his location set to the Twitter HQ. Given that Musk has until the end of the week to close the agreement to acquire Twitter, Musk is ramping up his trolling.