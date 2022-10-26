Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman Arkham games, loses its co-founders

Something may be happening over at WB Games...and it might not be good news.

Rocksteady, the studio known for its Batman Arkham series of games, just lost its co-founders, signalling potential issues within the WB Games unit. Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill, who founded Rocksteady in 2004, are leaving the studio. The news was announced by WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad, who confirmed both Hill and Walker will leave at the end of 2022.

The news comes at an interesting time for WB Discovery. Following a mega-merger earlier this year, WB Games became a part of the new Warner Bros. Discovery brand. Fast-forwarding months later and the media giant is culling its spending en masse; WB Discovery plans to cancel and cut $2 billion worth of TV shows and films as well as firing more staff in order to reduce production spending.

It's possible that WB Games may be facing a sell-off to another gaming giant, or that some projects may be facing similar scrutiny. It's also possible that WB Games is fine and Hill and Walker are pursuing other endeavors, possibly a new stint at NetEase, who is spending big on Western game development.

