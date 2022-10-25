Toyota shows off some changes for its 2023 Corolla Hatchback

Japanese automaker Toyota has spiced things up a bit with the 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, including all of the safety and multimedia upgrades from the sedan model. Toyota promises "mischievous fun" able to complement the "stylish yet practical sporty machine."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has 169 horsepower at 6,600 rpm with 151 lb-ft. Peak torque at 4,900 rpm.

The 8-inch touchscreen featuring Toyota Audio Multimedia Standard is available for all models, with premium audio using an 800-watt JBL 8-speaker system is standard for the XSE grade. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are available to drivers and passengers - and rear-seat passengers have access to two USB-C ports - with a total of four throughout the vehicle. Both touch and voice activation controls will be provided.

There is a standard 4.2-inch display seen between the speedometer and tachometer, with drivers able to switch between different digital speedometer styles to personalize their driving experience.

Toyota has chosen an updated front grill and rear bumper with available silver accents for the 2023 model - and features premium large daytime running light headlights. The XSE has 18-inch graphite-colored aluminum wheels, while the SE model has 10-spoke 16-inch aluminum wheels.

The 2023 Corolla Hatchback will also ship with version 3.0 of the Toyota Safety Sense system. New features include the following:

Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection,

Lane departure alert with steering assist

Dynamic radar cruise control

Road sign assist

Automatic high beams

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is available for all 2023 Corolla models.

Blue Crush Metallic color has replaced Galactic Aqua Mica, with Inferno replacing Blue Flame. The colors available from last year: Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, Finish Line Red, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, and Ice Cap.