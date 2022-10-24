Bentley now producing series production of Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

Bentley Motors has confirmed production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) at the automaker's carbon neutral factory located in Crewe, England. The car was publicly unveiled in May, with Bentayga EWB customers already able to customize their purchase before it leaves the production factory.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Bentayga EWB has a 4.0-liter 42-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 gas engine with 542 brake horsepower and 568 lb. Ft of torque. The vehicle has a 0-60 mph time in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph. There are no other engine options available for interested buyers.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB has a starting MSRP of $167,000.

The wheelbase has extended 180mm beyond the standard model - and Bentley made changes to the underfloor, side panels and roof of the vehicle. Bentley Dynamic Illumination is spread throughout the handcrafted leather, with finer sewing threads responsible for the softest quilt Bentley has rolled out before. For customers able to afford the Bentayga EWB, there are 24 billion trim combinations to choose from.

Here is what Peter Bosch, member of the board for Manufacturing at Bentley, had to say:

"The new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the next chapter in the Bentagya story which, since the original luxury SUV came to market in 2015, has transformed the sector and resulted in record sales. At Bentley, we collaborated with our customers to stretch the class-leading SUV's breadth of ability even further, leading to a rear-cabin experience comparable to the legendary Mulsanne."

Speaking about its Crewe factory, Bosch had this to say:

"In our Crewe, U.K. Dream Factory, we combine the highest levels of innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability. Each car produced contains leading technology and is an artisanal piece of art, handcrafted using only the finest of materials, in true Bentley fashion. As part of the Bentley experience, our first EWB customers significantly personalised their orders and we are proud to now deliver the first highly bespoke cars of our new sector-defining pinnacle model."