All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Bentley now producing series production of Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) has plenty of customizable options available for drivers to choose from as the car model begins production.

Bentley now producing series production of Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Published Oct 24, 2022 4:52 PM CDT
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

Bentley Motors has confirmed production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) at the automaker's carbon neutral factory located in Crewe, England. The car was publicly unveiled in May, with Bentayga EWB customers already able to customize their purchase before it leaves the production factory.

Bentley now producing series production of Bentayga Extended Wheelbase 02
2

The Bentayga EWB has a 4.0-liter 42-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 gas engine with 542 brake horsepower and 568 lb. Ft of torque. The vehicle has a 0-60 mph time in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph. There are no other engine options available for interested buyers.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB has a starting MSRP of $167,000.

The wheelbase has extended 180mm beyond the standard model - and Bentley made changes to the underfloor, side panels and roof of the vehicle. Bentley Dynamic Illumination is spread throughout the handcrafted leather, with finer sewing threads responsible for the softest quilt Bentley has rolled out before. For customers able to afford the Bentayga EWB, there are 24 billion trim combinations to choose from.

Here is what Peter Bosch, member of the board for Manufacturing at Bentley, had to say:

"The new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the next chapter in the Bentagya story which, since the original luxury SUV came to market in 2015, has transformed the sector and resulted in record sales. At Bentley, we collaborated with our customers to stretch the class-leading SUV's breadth of ability even further, leading to a rear-cabin experience comparable to the legendary Mulsanne."

Speaking about its Crewe factory, Bosch had this to say:

"In our Crewe, U.K. Dream Factory, we combine the highest levels of innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability. Each car produced contains leading technology and is an artisanal piece of art, handcrafted using only the finest of materials, in true Bentley fashion. As part of the Bentley experience, our first EWB customers significantly personalised their orders and we are proud to now deliver the first highly bespoke cars of our new sector-defining pinnacle model."

Buy at Amazon

BENTLEY Definition Personalized Name Funny Birthday Gift T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/24/2022 at 4:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bentleymedia.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.