All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple to roll out more advertisements across one of its key apps very soon

Apple has emailed developers that it will be rolling out more app-related advertisements across one of its main apps on October 25.

Apple to roll out more advertisements across one of its key apps very soon
Published Oct 24, 2022 6:32 AM CDT
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Users are already bombarded with advertisements every day in almost every area of their phones, and now according to an email obtained by MacRumors, Apple is preparing to roll out even more ads.

Apple to roll out more advertisements across one of its key apps very soon 25 | TweakTown.com
2

In an email sent out to developers this week from Apple, the company is planning on rolling out more app-related advertisements throughout the App Store. These new advertisements will be featured in the 'Today Tab as well as the 'You Might Also Like' section. According to the email, these new advertising increases will begin rolling out to the App Store on October 25 in every country except for China.

Notably, Apple's website states the following, "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store - making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit." These changes from Apple mark the very first time advertisers will be able to run ads for their apps within the Today tab as well as the 'You Might Also Like' section. Previously, ads were restricted to the "Suggested" section of the Search tab.

"Apple just sent all developers an email that "Today tab and product page campaigns start October 25." It's another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there," wrote legal expert Florian Mueller on Twitter.

In other news, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has fired a missile at Apple's iMessage.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dyed

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/24/2022 at 7:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.