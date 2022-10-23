All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Newegg ships GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090, owner gets WEIGHTS instead

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC was sent to a customer by Newegg, but they ended up getting a box with weights instead... uhhh, alrighty then.

Newegg ships GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090, owner gets WEIGHTS instead
Published Oct 23, 2022 10:32 PM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

I can't imagine plonking down thousands of dollars for the fastest graphics card money can buy -- NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 -- and not just NOT getting the card, but getting weights instead.

Newegg thinks that a gamer can lift, sending weights in the box in place of the custom GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card. Sure, the box is fine, but inside the box, Reddit user u/NuclearInnardsBeep received two weights in the box and not his expected GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Earlier this year, Amazon shipped out a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, and instead of the Ampere-based GPU, the owner got SAND instead. I don't even know how I feel, but anger would definitely be an emotion. I guess the would-be GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 owner can now lift some weights to get some gym in, before the RTX 4090 (maybe) arrives.

GamersNexus is right on it, tweeting out that they're in contact with Newegg "pertaining to the latest controversy" and that they hope the user sees their post because they want to buy the weights off of them for an upcoming video. Oh man, I truly can't wait to see what GamersNexus does with this situation, but Steve... do u even lift, bro?

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card was one of the first custom GeForce RTX 4090s that was leaked back 5-6 weeks ago now, but we'll see those boxes filled with graphics cards and not weights, hopefully.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G (GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD)

$2399.00
$2399.00$2559.00-
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2022 at 10:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

