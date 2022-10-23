All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PC market rapidly expands as Steam hits record 30 million concurrent users

Steam has hit a new record concurrent player count with over 30 million players actively engaged with the platform at once, on track to set new MAU record.

PC market rapidly expands as Steam hits record 30 million concurrent users
Published Oct 23, 2022 12:37 PM CDT
Steam has set a new concurrent player record, signalling that the PC gaming market is growing rapidly.

There are more gamers currently playing on Steam than there ever have been before. According to new figures from Steam DB and Valve's own Steam Charts database, over 30 million people logged on Steam in the last 24 hours. This is a new concurrent player milestone record that clearly underlines that the PC market is not only growing, but Valve's storefront-platform is more competitive than ever.

So what games are players currently engaged with? The most-played list is made up of the usual suspects. At the time of writing there are nearly 27 million concurrent users on Steam, and the charts see Counter-Strike Global Offensive reigning supreme with over 760,000 players in game, followed up by over 670,000 DOTA 2 players. Lost Ark is high on the list with over 200,000 players, and PUBG is also hitting over 200,000. EA's billion-dollar battle royale Apex Legends is a little under 150,000 on Steam right now.

Valve could also set a new monthly active user record for Steam in 2022. Last year, Steam had 132 million MAUs with an increase of 12 million monthly active users driven by residual pandemic spending and time investment as more consumers shift towards home-base activities and entertainment.

This new 30 million daily concurrent user milestone could push Steam into the upper 135 million mark, or perhaps even higher, as the PC market continues to grow on the heels of increased sales of key games and consistent time investment across upward-trending games like Cyberpunk 2077, which saw 1 million daily active users across all platforms for 30 days straight.

NEWS SOURCES:steamdb.info, store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

