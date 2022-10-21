Electric vehicle maker Rivian also wants to get people moving on electric bikes

Electric vehicle maker Rivian isn't satisfied just manufacturing passenger trucks and SUVs and has its sights set on creating electric-powered bicycles.

Rivian anticipates a multimodal approach to transportation will be beneficial and that's why there isn't a single focus on just developing consumer EVs.

Rivian's ambitions related to e-bikes aren't necessarily new, as the company has had a rather busy 2022 in preparation for the future. In January, the company filed a patent related to e-bike manufacturing, with CEO RJ Scaringe implying e-bikes could have a major role.

Following the patent filing, Rivian recruited Chris Yu, former chief transformation & innovation officer at Specialized Bicycles, to become its VP of future programs.

Here is what Scaringe recently had to say to Electrek during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022:

"The e-bike space is something we're super excited about. We haven't announced anything or said anything there. But I do think it is going to play an increasingly important role for transportation, both in the movement of goods for commercial purposes, but also for the movement of people."

In a similar manner to the disruptive nature of EVs in the auto industry, bike manufacturers also have noticed a greater interest in e-bikes. German luxury carmaker Porsche unveiled two e-bikes last year, while BMW also is working on e-bikes for customers. Automakers should find e-bike R&D to be easier than manufacturing EV cars and trucks, serving as another method to gain attention to their main product portfolios.

It's perfect timing as e-bike sales are increasing, with riders getting some fresh air and exercise, or e-bike commuting. Ideally, more people in urban areas will rely on e-bikes to help make short-distance deliveries, adding another possible customer base. The US market had 463,000 e-bike imports in 2020, though that drastically climbed up to 790,000 units imported in 2021 - and there is no shortage of e-bike models to choose from.