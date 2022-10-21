All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA explains if climate change is causing hurricanes to get stronger

NASA has explained in a new video if climate change is influencing the overall power of hurricanes and the risk of coastal flooding.

NASA explains if climate change is causing hurricanes to get stronger
Published Oct 21, 2022 6:41 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, Oct 21 2022 6:45 AM CDT
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

NASA has taken some time to explain if climate change is influencing the power of hurricanes as well as coastal flooding.

The space agency has taken to its NASA Climate Twitter account to share a video that poses the question "Is hurricanes getting stronger?" to NASA climate scientist Mara Cordero-Fuentes, who explains that hurricanes won't reach Category 6 due to physics, but there will be an increased number of category 3/4/5 hurricanes across the Atlantic every season.

Cordero-Fuente explains that climate change, and in particular global warming, is influencing the rate of hurricanes because the warmer the water, the stronger the hurricane system will be, giving it more energy. In short, yes, hurricanes are getting stronger as officials are noticing more and more tropical cyclones reaching higher categories.

"Due to global warming, global climate models predict hurricanes will likely cause more intense rainfall and have an increased coastal flood risk due to higher storm surge caused by rising seas. Additionally, the global frequency of storms may decrease or remain unchanged, but hurricanes that form are more likely to become intense," writes NASA.

"Tom Knutson, senior scientist at NOAA's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, is a leading scientist on hurricanes and climate change. He notes that "even if hurricanes themselves don't change [due to climate change], the flooding from storm surge events will be made worse by sea level rise." In addition, he says models show increases in a hurricane's rainfall rate by 2100. This means that hurricanes are likely to cause more intense rain when they come ashore," writes NASA on its climate website.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dyed

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2022 at 6:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:climate.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.