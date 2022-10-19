All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900K: around 11% faster in gaming over Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel's new Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' is around 11% faster in gaming than AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU, reviews launch SOON.

Published Oct 19, 2022 7:49 PM CDT
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Intel's new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU is about to be unleashed, with some new slides from "RUBY's|RYZEN|RAYDEON RAGE 3D" teasing gaming and content creation performance of the new Raptor Lake CPU.

In the slide, Intel is comparing its new flagship Core i9-13900K processor against AMD's best new Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X processor, which it appears to be around 11% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X. The games include Armageddon, Total War: Warhammer 3, PUBG Battlegrounds, GRID Legends, Total War Saga: Troy, Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Guardians of the Galaxy, League of Legends, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Conquerer's Blade, and The Riftbreaker.

These benchmarks are new, because when Intel announced its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, AMD hadn't had its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs out in the wild. Now that the Ryzen 9 7950X is out in the wild, Intel has benchmarked it and compared it against its new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU, which looks like a complete gaming beast.

In the next slide, Intel compares its new Core i9-13900K against the Ryzen 9 7950X in PugetBench, Procyon, and AutoCAD/AutoDesk. Intel says that its new Core i9-13900K will be on par in half the benchmarks, lose in PugetBench, but will be superior in AutoCAD and AutoDesk software.

Just remember: these are Intel's internal benchmarks and reviews are coming soon, so we should see some different (but not too far away from what we see here) benchmarks when the review NDA expires. Not long to go now, thankfully! I can hear the Raptor Lake roar from here.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

