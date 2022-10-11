Take-Two CEO discusses possible acquisition by another company

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick comments on the possibility of the Grand Theft Auto publisher being acquired by another company.

Consolidation is running rampant in the $198 billion gaming sector. Microsoft wants to buy out Activision-Blizzard shares for nearly $70 billion, and Take-Two themselves just acquired Zynga in a huge $12.7 billion deal. There's reports Tencent is on the hunt for majority stakes, too. High-stakes Western games publishers are in the potential crosshair, including EA and GTA giant Take-Two Interactive.

Interestingly enough, Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick gives a rather level-headed answer on a possible buyout. "Not really [I don't worry about being acquired.] We're a public company and all public companies are potentially available and if someone shows up with up with a meaningful cash offer at a meaningful premium, every public company has to engage," Zelnick said in a recent interview with TheWrap.

"We like being independent. We've created an enormous amount of value as an independent company, we're not at a scale where we are a major in this business (there aren't many of them). Depending on what happens, we're either the #2 or #3 developer & publisher worldwide.

"That's a pretty good position to be in."

TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, interviewer: "You could argue that also makes you a target because you fill a need for another large company."

Zelnick responds by saying it makes sense for Take-Two to stay as it is because a big company, possibly the likes of Tencent, could disrupt the critical creative process that Take-Two's business.