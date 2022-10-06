Need for Speed Unbound: 4K60FPS racing with rebellious graffiti style

Criterion Games is back with Need for Speed Unbound, a new high-octane street racer with a rebellious graffiti art style.

Need For Speed Unbound is due to hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this December, bringing high-performance gaming with a flamboyant anime style. The game mergers cel-shaded NPCs with high-res 3D environments and car models, and there's even comic book-style effects like speed lines and drawn tire smoke.

The new NFS will have an offline singleplayer campaign where players can bet on high-stakes street races, even offering up pink slips to their cars. There's also a seamless multiplayer mode with competitive and free roam activities, and future content planned, which could include monetization.

Unbound features tons of customization with "hundreds of cosmetic options" across cars and wearable fashion, including wraps, body kits, clothes, and partnerships with specific brands. Rapper A$AP Rocky will be in the game as an actual character and his music will also be featured.

Need for Speed Unbound Details:

4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

New physics system will dramatically affect handling performance

Will have lots of post-launch content

Seamless multiplayer

Offline singleplayer mode with street bets

Need for Speed Unbound will release December 2, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will cost $69.99.