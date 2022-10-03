Maserati GranTurismo goes electric with luxury Folgore

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has shared additional details about its GranTurismo Folgore, an all-electric luxury sports car.

The GranTurismo Folgore utilizes a 100 percent electric battery-based powertrain with 760 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds and reach 124 mph in 8.8 seconds - with a top speed of 199 mph.

There is a normal battery capacity of 92.5 kWh with a discharge capacity of 560 kW, with the "T-bone" battery modules not located under the seats. New manufacturing processes were needed because Folgore has high-performance steel and lightweight materials that include aluminum and magnesium.

Range estimates haven't been revealed, though Maserati told CNET there was more dedication towards "zero compromise performance" as opposed to battery range - however, there should still be at least 200 miles available per charge. AC charging will support up to 22 kW, while fast-charging DC will support up to 300 kW. A 20% to 80% charge will take 18 minutes, and up to a 62-mile charge requires just five minutes.

Pricing information hasn't been confirmed but is expected to range between $170,000 and $215,000. Sales are expected to begin in Europe in July 2023, with the UK and US following behind in September 2003.

In addition to the GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati also shared details about two other models: the Modena with its 490-hp 3.0-liter V-6 Nettuno Twin Turbo, and the Trofeo which pushes 550-hp. The Folgore has a similar top speed as the Trofeo but provides faster acceleration.

Like many other automakers, Maserati sees a bright future for EVs, with electric versions of all cars in its lineup by 2025. The Italian automaker plans to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2030.

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore cruising around California: