All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Autonomous, other tech disrupting the agricultural industry

Well, in the ongoing change towards tech adoption for pretty much everything, farmers and the agricultural industry also are seeing a constant change.

Autonomous, other tech disrupting the agricultural industry
Published Oct 2, 2022 11:55 PM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Autonomous technology and automation are proving disruptive across numerous verticals, including the agriculture industry. Cutting-edge solutions such as driverless tractors, Internet of Things (IoT) temperature and moisture sensors, GPS, and drone technology allow farmers to be far more efficient than if the technologies weren't made available to them.

Autonomous, other tech disrupting the agricultural industry 09 | TweakTown.com
2

Although the future appears bright, there are a few issues that need to be addressed, including risk management, legislation, and safety protocols. Safety is a significant area of concern, as farming can be inherently dangerous - but rapid advancement in technology could create potential safety risks for human workers sharing their work environment with these newer technologies.

As noted by Dr. Salah Issa, assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Agricultural & Biological Engineering Department: "The introduction of mechanization in agriculture in the early 1900s transformed farms and surrounding communities. We expect digital technologies to lead to a similar transformation on farms and in many rural areas."

To discuss how technology is disrupting the agricultural industry, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will host the Safety for Emerging Robotics and Autonomous Agriculture (SAFER AG) workshop November 9-10.

Much of the innovative solutions are still in the research and testing phase, so there is room to adjust before they're commercially available. Every product designed to be labor-saving offers both opportunities and possible concerns, which is what the workshop is designed to discuss - pros and cons of the ongoing changes are fair game.

The agricultural robot market is expected to reach almost $36 billion by 2030, as their use expands to cover a wider range of day-to-day activities. Everything from irrigation management, harvesting crops, soil management, dairy management, and other tasks become automated to assist farmers become more productive while tending to their crops and livestock.

In addition to reducing physical human effort, these robots can lower production costs, increase crop yield, and maximize crop quality.

Buy at Amazon

John Deere Ride On Toys Sit 'N Scoot Activity Tractor (B01GFZT4AK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.15
$46.15--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/2/2022 at 11:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:extension.illinois.edu, cities929.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.