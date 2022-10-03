Google's new keyboard is 65-inches long and doubles as a bug catcher

Google Japan has announced a new type of keyboard, but instead of keeping the traditional format, the arm of the largest search engine in the world has opted for something a little different.

Introducing the Gboard Bar, a 65-inch long bar that features every key on a typical keyboard but in a straight line. According to the above video, the design is meant to be "extremely simple" that is also meant to save on desk space. Additionally, Google Japan said that due to the small width of the Gboard, users will be able to have piles of documents and papers on their desks and not have to worry about the Bar taking up too much space.

Furthermore, Google's official specifications sheet states that the Bar is "wide enough for a cat to walk across" and that its height is at a "comfortable thickness". Adding to the array of features, Google Japan states that two people are able to use the Gboard Bar at the same time, allowing users to pair up and tackle programming tasks together. Here's where things take a turn, Google Japan has also equipped the Gboard Bar with a bug-removing stick which allows users to take advantage of its long shape.

To complement its shape, even more, Google Japan says that the Gboard Bar also doubles as a walking stick for when users are going on long hikes. It should be noted that this product seems to be a joke, and that Google Japan has no plans on mass producing it. However, Google Japan has uploaded all of the specifications and instructions on how to construct one for yourself onto Github, meaning that if one was so inclined, they could construct their very own Gboard Bar.

