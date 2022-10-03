All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google's new artificial intelligence turns text into 3D objects

Google has unveiled its next-gen artificial intelligence system called DreamFusion, that's designed to convert text into 3D-generated images.

Google's new artificial intelligence turns text into 3D objects
Published Oct 3, 2022 1:02 AM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Google originally unveiled its generative 3D AI system called Dream Fields in 2021, and now a new and improved version has arrived.

Google's new next-generation artificial intelligence software designed to convert text into 3D generated images is called DreamFusion. So, how does this work? In a new proof-of-concept paper published to the pre-print server arXiv, researchers outlined that Dream Fusion, much like Dream Fields, uses a neural network called Neural Radiance Field (NeRF) that is designed to general novel views of complex 3D scenes using 2D datasets.

However, DreamFusion has taken a different approach than Dream Fields, as explained by Google research scientist Ben Poole who wrote on Twitter that the team replaced OpenAI's CLIP technology that powered Dream Fields with Google's own AI model called Imagen. The 3D models seen above and below aren't as photo-realistic as what we've seen with Midjourney. However, they are certainly still impressive as the 3D models have accurate surface geometry, depth and are even relightable for various lighting conditions.

Furthermore, Poole explains on Twitter that several 3D models generated by DreamFusion can even be thrown into a single scene.

"We're excited to incorporate our methods with open source models and enable a new future for 3D generation!" wrote Poole.

"Our approach requires no 3D training data and no modifications to the image diffusion model, demonstrating the effectiveness of pretrained image diffusion models as priors," Google's research team writes.

If you are interested in checking out the 3D models for yourself, head on over to the DreamFusion website here.

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, arxiv.org, imagen.research.google

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

