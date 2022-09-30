All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Running robot sets new Guinness World Record for the 100-meter dash

The Cassie robot developed by Agility Robotics at Oregon State University has achieved the Guinness World Record for the 100-meter dash by a bipedal robot.

Running robot sets new Guinness World Record for the 100-meter dash
Published Sep 30, 2022 6:05 AM CDT
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

The latest 100-meter dash record to be set has been achieved by Cassie, a bipedal robot created by Agility Robotics.

The university announced on September 27th that Cassie had been awarded an official Guinness World Record, having run 100 meters (328 feet) in 24.73 seconds, setting the speed record for a bipedal robot to cover the distance and doing so on Oregon State's Whyte Track and Field Center. For comparison, the human world record was set at 9.58 seconds by Usain Bolt.

Notably, Cassie is the first robot to have utilized machine learning to control its running gait while outdoors. Its knees are bent the opposite way to humans and instead resemble those of an ostrich. It lacks any cameras or external sensors and thus operates blind, exemplified as the robot strays from its lane during the run. Before setting the record, Cassie has demonstrated its ability to run 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on a single battery charge in 53 minutes.

"We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5K and also going up and down stairs. Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different," said graduate student Devin Crowley, who spearheaded the Guinness feat.

"This may be the first bipedal robot to learn to run, but it won't be the last. I believe control approaches like this are going to be a huge part of the future of robotics. The exciting part of this race is the potential. Using learned policies for robot control is a very new field, and this 100-meter dash is showing better performance than other control methods. I think progress is going to accelerate from here," said OSU robotics professor and Agility Robotics chief technology officer Jonathan Hurst.

Buy at Amazon

Guinness World Records 2023

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2022 at 4:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techxplore.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.