Police to hit the streets in electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV

Chevrolet has more than 60 years of experience manufacturing vehicles for law enforcement, but last month introduced its first all-electric vehicle for police use. The 2024 Blazer EV Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV), based off the Chevy Blazer EV SS, will include police-grade tires, underbody skid plates, emergency medical supplies, and other features that make it ideal for police use.

The interior is customized to support officers inside the vehicle, including front seats designed to accommodate an officer's duty belts and wearable gear. Final specifications and complete range information will be made available closer to the vehicle's launch for law enforcement.

The civilian Blazer EV features 557 horsepower and has a range of around 250 miles up to 320 miles on a single charge. Pricing starts at $44,995 for the standard version, and the SS has a starting price of $65,995.

As noted by Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet, in a press statement:

"Chevy's commitment to meeting the needs of law enforcement is rooted in decades of cooperation with police agencies across North America. This purpose-built electrified Blazer EV PPV will have excellent pursuit performance, the reliability of a Chevrolet and fast-charging necessary to be a high-performance patrol vehicle."

Pricing details are expected in mid-2023, with production slated for Q1 of 2024, according to Chevrolet.

Federal and local law enforcement are showing increased interest in leaving behind internal combustion engines in favor of electric models. In addition to lower maintenance costs, the vehicles provide a more environmentally friendly footprint. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently became the first federal agency to show off an EV, adopting the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E model.

Automakers are currently working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to determine their exact needs when it comes to EV patrol models hitting the street.

A look at the 2024 Blazer EV PPV interior: