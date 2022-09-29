All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Police to hit the streets in electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV

The all-new 2024 Blazer EV PPV is Chevy's first all-electric vehicle designed specifically for law enforcement, offering LEOs another EV option to consider.

Police to hit the streets in electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV
Published Sep 29, 2022 6:52 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Chevrolet has more than 60 years of experience manufacturing vehicles for law enforcement, but last month introduced its first all-electric vehicle for police use. The 2024 Blazer EV Police Patrol Vehicle (PPV), based off the Chevy Blazer EV SS, will include police-grade tires, underbody skid plates, emergency medical supplies, and other features that make it ideal for police use.

Police to hit the streets in electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV 02 | TweakTown.com
2

The interior is customized to support officers inside the vehicle, including front seats designed to accommodate an officer's duty belts and wearable gear. Final specifications and complete range information will be made available closer to the vehicle's launch for law enforcement.

The civilian Blazer EV features 557 horsepower and has a range of around 250 miles up to 320 miles on a single charge. Pricing starts at $44,995 for the standard version, and the SS has a starting price of $65,995.

As noted by Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet, in a press statement:

"Chevy's commitment to meeting the needs of law enforcement is rooted in decades of cooperation with police agencies across North America. This purpose-built electrified Blazer EV PPV will have excellent pursuit performance, the reliability of a Chevrolet and fast-charging necessary to be a high-performance patrol vehicle."

Pricing details are expected in mid-2023, with production slated for Q1 of 2024, according to Chevrolet.

Federal and local law enforcement are showing increased interest in leaving behind internal combustion engines in favor of electric models. In addition to lower maintenance costs, the vehicles provide a more environmentally friendly footprint. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently became the first federal agency to show off an EV, adopting the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E model.

Automakers are currently working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to determine their exact needs when it comes to EV patrol models hitting the street.

A look at the 2024 Blazer EV PPV interior:

Buy at Amazon

Police Badge Holder, Law Enforcement Badge Holder, Universal Badge (B0B5SQKFLB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2022 at 6:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:media.chevrolet.com, tweaktown.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.