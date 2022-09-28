DHL strengthens its partnership with company specializing in robots

Global logistics company DHL has expanded its partnership with Locus Robotics, a company specializing in manufacturing autonomous mobile robots used in warehouses. Wider adoption of AMR technology from Locus will ensure DHL fulfillment centers are able to meet increasing volume - including seasonal shopping demands - as we quickly approach the Christmas holiday shopping season.

The DHL Supply Chain has worked to develop and adopt digitization as the supply chain and logistics industry has undergone continued change. Besides growing orders among shoppers, there is increased pressure for same-day and next-day delivery, which opens the door to logistical headaches. The AMR devices can be deployed based on demand changes or potential staff shortages at each fulfillment location.

DHL announced last year it would bring 2,000 Locus robots to its warehouses throughout 2022 - the autonomous resources help improve employee productivity, reduce employee walking time, and improve worker ergonomics. This relationship initially began in 2017, when Locus Robotics strengthened DHL's piece picking order fulfillment behavior inside of warehouses.

As noted by Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, in a press statement:

"Locus's growing relationship with DHL Supply Chain further emphasizes the increasing demand for warehouse automation to support fast-growing retail brands such as Carhartt. Locus's flexibility, seamless scalability, and fast ROI has been a proven approach that enables DHL to consistently meet and exceed their customers' expectations, especially as we head into the peak season."

Companies struggle to improve their fulfillment speeds which lead to lower delivery times, though the DHL and Locus announcement might be welcome news. As noted by Tony Gariety, VP of Distribution Operations at Carhartt:

"Implementing Locus has quickly proven to be an ideal choice to deliver high productivity, letting us fulfill orders at a record pace. Locus's ease of use and fast training has also helped us with recruiting and retaining employees and seasonal workers. So, all the way around, there are some real competitive advantages."