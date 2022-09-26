All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
VW subsidiary aims to improve grid reliability by adding EVs into grid

Partnerships help accelerate the effort to expand electric vehicle ownership, and to strengthen the grid required to support all of these EVs on our roads.

Published Sep 26, 2022 12:03 PM CDT
The Elia Group's re.alto and Volkswagen subsidiary Elli recently signed a partnership to integrate electric vehicles into the electricity power grid across Europe.

The companies will focus on price signals and incentives, market design, trusted data within the power system, and safe connectivity with proper data security. Elli has experience with mobility services, charging infrastructure, and serving as a flexible energy provider - and re.alto brings experience related to energy data connections and APIs.

Electricity demand is expected to increase almost 70% by 2050, and operators must work now to ensure they're able to keep up with demand as best as they can moving forward. Hopefully, relying on electric vehicle battery as a mobile power bank helps move forward towards climate neutrality - the renewable energy is stored and used more efficiently, and the power grid can be easily stabilized.

As noted by Chris Peeters, CEO of the Elia Group, in a press statement:

"The rapid rise in electric vehicles is reinforcing the need for cooperation between the electricity and mobility sectors. We want to enable the increasing number of EV users to charge their EVs while keeping the electricity system in balance. As a next step, the batteries of these cars will also be able to be used in such a way that they will contribute to the overall levels of energy comfort experienced by end users."

As part of a revamped business strategy, the VW Group wants charging and energy to become a major part of its business moving forward.

Energy utility companies are under heavy pressure to upgrade, strengthen, and maintain their power grids as infrastructure for EVs is on the rise. In addition, governments also are creating ambitious net-zero targets, while states in the US continue to show interest in banning future sales of new traditional gasoline vehicles.

NEWS SOURCE:volkswagen-newsroom.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

