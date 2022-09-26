VW subsidiary aims to improve grid reliability by adding EVs into grid

The Elia Group's re.alto and Volkswagen subsidiary Elli recently signed a partnership to integrate electric vehicles into the electricity power grid across Europe.

The companies will focus on price signals and incentives, market design, trusted data within the power system, and safe connectivity with proper data security. Elli has experience with mobility services, charging infrastructure, and serving as a flexible energy provider - and re.alto brings experience related to energy data connections and APIs.

Electricity demand is expected to increase almost 70% by 2050, and operators must work now to ensure they're able to keep up with demand as best as they can moving forward. Hopefully, relying on electric vehicle battery as a mobile power bank helps move forward towards climate neutrality - the renewable energy is stored and used more efficiently, and the power grid can be easily stabilized.

As noted by Chris Peeters, CEO of the Elia Group, in a press statement:

"The rapid rise in electric vehicles is reinforcing the need for cooperation between the electricity and mobility sectors. We want to enable the increasing number of EV users to charge their EVs while keeping the electricity system in balance. As a next step, the batteries of these cars will also be able to be used in such a way that they will contribute to the overall levels of energy comfort experienced by end users."

As part of a revamped business strategy, the VW Group wants charging and energy to become a major part of its business moving forward.

Energy utility companies are under heavy pressure to upgrade, strengthen, and maintain their power grids as infrastructure for EVs is on the rise. In addition, governments also are creating ambitious net-zero targets, while states in the US continue to show interest in banning future sales of new traditional gasoline vehicles.