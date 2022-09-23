All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New Splinter Cell remake will reflect today's high-tech world

Ubisoft plans to update its new Splinter Cell remake to reflect modern day stories and Sam Fisher's gadget arsenal will include new advanced technology.

New Splinter Cell remake will reflect today's high-tech world
Published Sep 23, 2022 11:38 PM CDT
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The graphics and effects aren't the only thing that's getting upgraded with the new Splinter Cell remake--Ubisoft has said it will update the game with a new modernized story.

Ubisoft is completely remaking the original Splinter Cell in Avalanche's powerful Snowdrop engine, complete with next-gen effects, lighting, and graphics. The game's subject matter and story are also getting a revamp to reflect a contemporary timeline; the world has changed quite a bit since the original game's release on the original Xbox, and Ubisoft wants to capture the technological and sociological evolutions in the new remake.

In a new job listing for a Splinter Cell remake scriptwriter, Ubisoft confirms its teams are "rewriting and updating the story" to make it fit in today's high-tech world.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

Splinter Cell Blacklist developer Ubisoft Toronto is developing the remake. No release date has been announced.

"We're working on a Splinter Cell remake, assembling a team with passion, drive and respect for the trifocal goggles. This is an opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what's at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience."

Splinter Cell remake confirmed features

  • Linear, not open world
  • Will evolve the Stealth Action Redefined mechanics of the original
  • Emphasis on gadgets, stealth
  • Will focus on density rather than wide, open content
  • Snowdrop Engine is powerful, flexible, and can be iterated upon more easily
  • In-game areas, materials, etc will have an actual purpose and won't be "just eye candy"
  • Rebuilt in Snowdrop, many things will be redone from scratch
Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.59
$33.59$33.59$33.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/23/2022 at 11:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.