New Splinter Cell remake will reflect today's high-tech world

The graphics and effects aren't the only thing that's getting upgraded with the new Splinter Cell remake--Ubisoft has said it will update the game with a new modernized story.

Ubisoft is completely remaking the original Splinter Cell in Avalanche's powerful Snowdrop engine, complete with next-gen effects, lighting, and graphics. The game's subject matter and story are also getting a revamp to reflect a contemporary timeline; the world has changed quite a bit since the original game's release on the original Xbox, and Ubisoft wants to capture the technological and sociological evolutions in the new remake.

In a new job listing for a Splinter Cell remake scriptwriter, Ubisoft confirms its teams are "rewriting and updating the story" to make it fit in today's high-tech world.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

Splinter Cell Blacklist developer Ubisoft Toronto is developing the remake. No release date has been announced.

"We're working on a Splinter Cell remake, assembling a team with passion, drive and respect for the trifocal goggles. This is an opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay, while preserving what's at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience."

Splinter Cell remake confirmed features