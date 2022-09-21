All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA releases audio it captured of meteors crashing into Mars

NASA has recorded audio from meteoroids smashing into the surface of Mars after fragmenting on entry, using the seismometer from the InSight Mars Lander.

NASA releases audio it captured of meteors crashing into Mars
Published Sep 21, 2022 5:35 AM CDT
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

A study on the Mars meteoroid impacts titled "Newly formed craters on Mars located using seismic and acoustic wave data from InSight" has been published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Researchers from Brown University have analyzed seismic waves detected by the seismometer of NASA's InSight Mars lander, which were associated with four meteoroids crashing into the surface of Mars in 2020 and 2021. The meteoroids crashed into the planet in the Elysium Planitia region and impacted between 53 and 180 miles (85.3 to 289.7 kilometers) away from InSight.

The first meteoroid to strike Mars entered the planet's atmosphere on September 5th, 2021, before it exploded into at least three fragments, each resulting in a crater on Mars' surface. NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) satellite later flew over the impact sites, successfully located them, and captured close-up images of the craters. Earlier data revealed additional meteoroid impacts from May 27th, 2020, February 18th, 2021, and August 31st, 2021.

"Having a really precise location for the source of the impacts calibrates all other data for the mission. This validates the estimates we've made and will allow us to do this more precisely... It also tells us a lot about the impact process itself and the seismic results. We've never actually seen this before," said co-author Ingrid Daubar, the Brown University Assistant Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences.

"These particular impacts are really small and close-they didn't go through mantle and core. But it allows us to use this knowledge for the whole catalog of events with a new understanding from these data points on location and source," Daubar continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

The Martian

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99$14.99$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2022 at 5:04 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.