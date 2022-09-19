All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

Airbnb guests told to mow the lawn on top of paying $125 cleaning fee

Travelers are slamming Airbnb hosts that are requesting that guests mow the lawn, do laundry and take out the trash on top of a $125 cleaning fee.

Airbnb guests told to mow the lawn on top of paying $125 cleaning fee
Published Sep 19, 2022 3:11 AM CDT
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Travelers around the world are hitting back at some Airbnb hosts that are seemingly requesting guests complete a chore list before their stay is over.

Airbnb guests told to mow the lawn on top of paying 5 cleaning fee 06 | TweakTown.com
2

A new report from The Wall Street Journal has revealed that travelers are becoming increasingly frustrated at the extensive chore lists that are being forced upon guests, with some travelers reporting that hosts are even asking guests to mow the lawn before their stay is complete and pay the initial $125 cleaning fee.

In one now-viral video, TikTok user Melworeit said that she decided not to use Airbnb to book her stay because the host charged a $125 cleaning fee and requested that guests take out the garbage, remove bed liners, run the dishwasher, and do laundry. That post sparked more responses from Airbnb users that have had similar experiences. Adding to the mounting evidence of Airbnb hosts' chore lists, an individual took to Reddit to ask if it was "normal for a host to tell the guest to mow the lawn themselves?"

"Seems like a strange response given the premium being paid for staying here (to me, at least), but if that's standard then I'll roll with it. I just don't want to be penalized/charged/poorly reviewed for 'neglecting' the lawn if I don't do it," the user wrote.

All the online chatter regarding Airbnb's cleaning fees and chore lists sparked a response from the company, with an Airbnb spokesperson telling Insider that hosts choose their own cleaning fees and that Airbnb provides hosts with recommendations on how to reduce the cleaning fee. Furthermore, the spokesperson said that Airbnb recommends hosts consider not charging cleaning fees and that 45% of all Airbnb listings don't charge a cleaning fee.

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2022 at 3:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.