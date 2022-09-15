All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs waiting in warehouses since August

New IBM 'super-fridge' is the world's largest quantum computer cooler

IBM has finished creating what it calls Project Goldeneye, a massive super-fridge for cryogenically cooling larger quantum computing experiments than ever.

New IBM 'super-fridge' is the world's largest quantum computer cooler
Published Sep 15, 2022 9:09 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Sep 15 2022 9:26 AM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

IBM has built the world's largest dilution refrigerator, or "super-fridge," by experimental volume, for what the company has internally dubbed project Goldeneye.

New IBM 'super-fridge' is the world's largest quantum computer cooler 02 | TweakTown.com
2

Pat Gumann of IBM working on the super-fridge. Credit: Connie Zhou for IBM.

The super-fridge is a proof-of-concept project for cooling the quantum experiments of the future, as the company had identified several limitations of current dilution refrigerators. Dilution refrigerators are cryogenic devices that use a mixture of Helium-3 and Helium-4 isotopes to achieve extremely low temperatures. However, current devices cannot house larger quantum physics experiments, have limited input/output ports, and cooling power can always be improved.

Goldeneye is not targeted for use with any of IBM's Quantum processors as of yet. Still, it expands the boundaries of what quantum computing experimentation can achieve, with the ability to cool 1.7 cubic meters' worth of experimental volume (about three home kitchen fridges worth of volume) to colder temperatures than outer space. This far exceeds previous dilution fridges, which ranged between 0.4 and 0.7 cubic meter capacities.

Previous dilution fridges have been much more cumbersome, requiring large cranes, multiple technicians to assemble or disassemble, and a team of engineers for regular operation. However, Goldeneye features a modular design and a special jib crane that make it so one day it could be used by a lone operator, and even remotely. Goldeneye will soon relocate to the IBM Quantum Computation Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, where it will contribute to research for the development of cooling solutions for quantum computing data centers.

For more about how the system works, check out IBM's breakdown here.

Buy at Amazon

NZXT Kraken X53 240mm - RL-KRX53-01 - AIO RGB CPU Liquid Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$123.99
$134.99$123.69$123.72
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2022 at 9:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, research.ibm.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.