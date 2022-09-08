AMD Ryzen CPU naming scheme for 2023+ makes things clearer, confusing

AMD is updating the model numbering system for its Ryzen CPUs starting in 2023 and beyond, where the new numbering system makes it easier -- their goal -- for consumers to see where Ryzen CPUs stack up against each other moving forward.

2023+ model numbering system for AMD Ryzen CPUs

The new numbering system starts with the "Portfolio Model Year" and 7 which indicates the year (2023) while an 8 would mean 2024, 9 would be 2025, and well 10... I guess we might see a new numbering system by then or AMD could go super-powered and go over 10,000. The next one is the "Market Segment" where you'll know how powerful the CPU is: the x9xx CPU being a Ryzen 9 part, an x3xx CPU being a Ryzen 3 chip, and so on.

Next up you've got the "Architecture" where which is the new part for users, where "4" will start off thanks to the newly-announced and soon-to-be-released Zen 4 architecture, with the final number being the "Feature Isolation" which AMD splits into 0 and above being a lower model within the segment while 5 and over is the upper model within the segment.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs + numbering system examples

At the end, you've got the "Form Factor/TDP" where the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series CPUs for mobile including the Ryzen 5 7640U which AMD uses to detail its 2023+ model numbering system. 55W+ max performance CPUs get "HX" on the end, 35W+ "thin gaming/creator" CPUs are "HS" while 15-28W "premium ultrathin" CPUs are "U".

Lastly, the "C" chips are 15-28W "Chromebook" chips and then we've got 9W designs with "e" (specifically a lower case 'e' it seems) for the "fanless variant" of "U".

AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs + 5 SoCs, 5 x semgents, no overlap

AMD has also confirmed it will be refreshing Rembrandt with the upcoming Ryzen 7035 series, which should be released later this year. After that, upcoming notebooks that use AMD "Phoenix" and "Dragon Range" APUs will be called the Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series, respectively.

Now that we have AMD confirming product names for future CPU families -- for the first time, ever by the way -- the Ryzen 9 7945HX is now kinda confirmed. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 7945HX processor will be a 55W "Dragon Range" mobile APU that features the Zen 4 architecture in 2023. The new Dragon Range CPU series will be for extreme gaming and creators next year.