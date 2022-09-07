Bitcoin price plunges below $19,00 mark, new data indicates more blood

The price of Bitcoin is in yet another steady downtrend as the world's most valuable cryptocurrency's value drops below the $19,000 mark.

Bitcoin reached its all-time high price of $69,000 in November 2021, and since then, the cryptocurrency has been in an overall downward trend, with only some small periods of a price increase. One of the small periods of price growth occurred halfway through July, when Bitcoin broke the $21,000 resistance ceiling and climbed to approximately $24,500 by August 12.

The following day Bitcoin began its now current downward trend in price, dropping from the achieved $24,500 mark down to $21,000 by August 19, and a further drop to $19,000 by August 31. Currently, Bitcoin has fallen through the $19,000 support range, dropping to $18,700 at the time of publication. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has lost 7% of its value, and over the course of a month, its value has decreased by 6.6%.

On-chain data analytics firm Glassnode took to its social media to shine a spotlight on Bitcoin's total supply, with the firm writing, "The volume of Bitcoin supply that has remained unspent for at least 1 year, has reached a new ATH of 12.589M BTC. This is equivalent to 65.77% of the circulating supply. Increasing dormant supply is a characteristic of BTC bear markets."