Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

World's first inhalable COVID vaccine approved for use

An inhalable COVID-19 vaccine, produced by CanSino Biologics, is the world's first nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be approved and is available in China.

World's first inhalable COVID vaccine approved for use
Published Sep 7, 2022 8:45 AM CDT
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

Chinese company CanSino Biologics has produced an inhalable version of a COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for use this week as a booster dose in China.

World's first inhalable COVID vaccine approved for use 02 | TweakTown.com

An intranasal vaccine from the firm Codagenix, in Farmingdale, New York, is administered as drops up the nose. It is in clinical trials.Credit: Serum Institute of India

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Over a hundred oral or nasal vaccines are currently in development worldwide in hopes of creating alternative means of vaccination for people to avoid using injections with needles. An additional theorized benefit of nasal inhalation of a COVID-19 vaccine is the priming of immune cells found in the thin mucous membranes lining the nose and mouth, where SARS-CoV-2 particles first enter the body, allowing them to respond quickly to stop the virus from spreading.

So-called 'mucosal' vaccines have the potential to provide what's known as sterilizing immunity, preventing mild cases of illness and transmission to other people. Evidence in animals has shown that sterilizing immunity can be achieved against COVID-19, but there is little data regarding humans. Researchers believe that mucosal vaccines may provide better protection against mild illness and stop transmission, whereas traditional injected vaccines are better suited to reducing disease severity and preventing hospitalization.

One reason conventional shots are less effective at stopping mild illness and transmission is they are injected into a muscle. There, they stimulate the immune response through T cells and B cells, which kill infected cells and produce antibodies, respectively. They then circulate throughout the bloodstream but aren't present in great enough concentrations in the nose and lungs to stop illness from taking hold.

Mucosal vaccines can trigger an immune response across the body. However, they can also activate local immune cells in the nose and respiratory tract, making cells "act as sentinels at the site of infection," according to Benjamin Goldman-Israelow, a physician-scientist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

For more information on this story, check out this Nature article here.

Buy at Amazon

Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack Black Face Masks 3 Ply

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.93
$7.93$7.93$7.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2022 at 8:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nature.com, businessinsider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.