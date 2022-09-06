Store
Cooler Master unveils new CryoFuze Violet Thermal Paste: it's purple!

Cooler Master announces its new CryoFuze Violet thermal paste, with the special purple-colored grease bonding better with your PC hardware.

Published Sep 6, 2022 6:58 PM CDT
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Cooler Master has just introduced its new CryoFuze Violet thermal paste, which does something a little different: it's colored purple.

Cooler Master's new CryoFuze Violet thermal paste, oooh... it's purple!

The new special purple-colored thermal paste from Cooler Master that better bonds to your PC hardware, with a nano-particle component that features improved thermal conductivity. The non-corrosive and oxidation-resistant formula was developed by Cooler Master for its new CryoFuze Violet thermal paste, and is capable of maintaining stability at -50C, and cook at up to as high as 240C (yeah, two hundred and forty degrees Celcius). Cooler Master says that the thermal transfer is rated at 12.6W/mK, making it a high-end thermal compound.

We have had regular-colored thermal paste for what feels like forever -- grey and silver for the most part -- but now Cooler Master is adding some color to an area that no one ever sees once they've used it. The new purple-colored themal paste in the form of the new CryoFuze Violet thermal compound hasn't got official pricing from Cooler Master, but we do have listings on Newegg already, with a cost for $30.99.

Purple goodness

Cooler Master details its new CryoFuze Violet thermal paste: "Cooler Master is launching a new addition to the CryoFuze Series of thermal paste, CryoFuze Violet. Featuring a purple-tinted compound, nanoparticles within the composition allow for excellent thermal conductivity on all processing components. The balanced viscosity and electrically insulated composition deliver exceptional bonding with effortless application and clean-up. CryoFuze Violet is noncorrosive and oxidation resistant leaving contact surfaces unharmed, as well as preventing solidification and drying. CryoFuze Violet has a versatile range of temperature performance, maintaining stability from -50°C up to 240°C".

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

