First 8K footage of the Titanic releases, view it like never before

An expedition conducted in early 2022 has captured the very first 8K footage of the world's most famous sunken shipwreck, the Titanic.

The famous passenger liner that tragically sunk in 1912 has been captured in stunning 8K video, showing the shipwreck in amazing detail.

The expedition was conducted by OceanGate Expeditions, and according to the press release found on the organization's website, the new footage will help scientists and marine archaeologists learn more about the decay of the Titanic and other features that were otherwise missed. According to Rory Golden, OceanGate Expeditions Titanic expert and veteran Titanic diver, the 8K footage has revealed new details, such as the name of the anchor manufacturer for the Titanic's portside anchor.

Other details in the video are a crane that is used to deploy the 15-ton anchor, and how that crane has collapsed due to the main mask of the ship being destroyed. PH Nargeolet, Veteran Nautile submersible pilot and Titanic diver, said that the two green dots seen in the video aren't a video artifact or error, but are produced by the laser scaling system, which allows the researchers to accurately determine the size of objects that the camera is looking at.

"One of the most amazing clips shows one of the single-ended boilers that fell to the ocean's floor when the Titanic broke into two. Notably, it was one of the single-ended boilers that was first spotted when the wreck of the Titanic was identified back in 1985," points out Golden.