VIVIFY unveils new XENOS W35: 8K HDMI active fiber optic cable

VIVIFY has just unveiled its new XENOS W35 active fiber optic cable, delivering up to 4K 120Hz+ and 8K 60Hz+ over HDMI 2.1-capable devices.

The new VIVIFY XENOS W35 is an ultra high-bandwidth, super slim (just 3.5mm thick) and flexible 8K HDMI 2.1 cable that was designed by the Taiwanese company with a premium aluminum casing in a silver + black design that should match most devices that the HDMI 2.1 cable is being plugged into. It only weighs a quarter of what copper cables do, and there's no external power source required.

If you are building a new home theater then you will want the most future-proof cable that you can find, where the new VIVIFY XENOS W35 active fiber optic HDMI 2.1 cable is a perfect option. With the help of eARC, the HDMI cable can be plugged directly into a TV and send it uncompressed, and high-resolution audio (including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X) to a soundbar, receiver, or amplifier through an eARC port.

There's also Dynamic HDR that provides beautiful depth, detail, brightness, contrast and wider color gamut while if you've got a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles then the VIVIFY XENOS W35 active fiber optic HDMI 2.1 cable supports Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for both 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz goodness.

As for the cost, we're looking at the XENOS W35 costing $42 for the 15-feet (4.5m) version, while the 32-foot (10m) cable costs $57 and the 50-foot (15m) version costs $72. If you need something bigger, VIVIFY is offering its new XENOS W35 active fiber HDMI 2.1 cable can be ordered in custom lengths of up to 164 feet (50m).