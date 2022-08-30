EK intros Quantum Velocity² AM5 water block for AMD Zen 4 CPUs

EK has announced its new EK-Quantum Velocity² water blocks which were engineered specifically for AMD's new AM5 socket and Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs.

The new EK-Quantum Velocity² water blocks

The new EK-Quantum Velocity² water blocks feature EK-Matrix7 compatibility, just like its AM4-based predecessor, meaning its designed according to the standard where the product's height and port distance are managed in 7mm increments. EK is using a modified Velocity² cooling engine that's optimized for AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs to ensure the best cooling performance and optimal coolant flow.

AMD's fresh new AM5 socket still has the same 54 x 90mm mounting hole pattern, but there's a new mounting system required as AM5 motherboards now feature an integrated CPU socket backplate with #UNC 6-32 threads. EK has built its new AM5 water block on its Velocity² platform, with Velocity² water blocks being a socket-specific, high-performance cooling engine with low hydraulic flow restriction.

EK does this by using a combination of mounting pressure and cold plate geometry, which is custom-designed for the new IHS and die layout of the AMD AM5 socket. The lathe-turned cold plate is made with precision to cover the IHS effectively, with EK putting optimal pressure on the die area. Not only that, but there's also an asymmetric jet plate cutout, with flow directed into areas that need it the most.

EK re-engineered its EK-ExactMount mounting system for the new HIS on the AM5 motherboards, which makes for an even simpler installation process. This births an "invisible" and even-easier-to-use mounting mechanism, with EK able to have bragging rights of the entire mounting system being inside of the water block, which means we have a true single-piece product.

The reverse-engineered EK-ExactMount mounting system

The backplate is factory-mounted onto the motherboard, while sprind-loaded Torx screws are integrated into the water block, and screwed in by counter-clockwise rotation into the stock backplate of the AM5 motherboard. EK's integrated mounting screws are engineered with a hard storm design, meaning that once the screws reach the end of the thread, the block is perfectly mounted and tensioned: the EK touch. This removes the risk of over-torquing the water block, which could result in potential damage to your motherboard and/or your CPU.

EK's new EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB - AM5 CPU water blocks also feature 17 RGB LEDs, where if you're using the clear Acrylic top gets lit entirely, while the solid-top options have beautiful light beams cutting across them. They're also compatible with all of the popular addressable RGB sync technologies, from most of the major motherboard manufacturers.