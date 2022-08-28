Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel Arc A380 supports Ethereum mining, days before Proof of Stake

Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card spits out 10.2MH/s without optimization, meanwhile the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti busts out with a huge 130MH/s easy.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@anthony256
Published Aug 28, 2022 7:31 PM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card has been put through its paces in multiple ways, with an interesting new one here: Ethereum mining on Intel's new GPU.

Intel Arc A380 supports Ethereum mining, days before Proof of Stake 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The developer of Nanominer has added support recently for Intel's new Arc GPU, where it's been benchmarked with some Ethereum mining... performance wise the new Intel Arc A380 graphics card spits out just 10.2MH/s without any optimizations enabled. We're looking at 75W of power which isn't bad for power consumption, but performance wise the new Intel Arc A380 is worse than NVIDIA's lower-end GeForce GTX 1660 series GPUs.

Ethereum miners are preparing for Proof of Stake in the coming weeks, making Ethereum mining on the Intel Arc A380 kinda useless. It's good to see the performance and whatnot of Intel's new GPU, but when the DAG size for Ethereum is 5127MB, then the VRAM on the Intel Arc A380 becomes an issue.

Intel Arc A380 supports Ethereum mining, days before Proof of Stake 07 | TweakTown.com

Sure, there's 6GB of VRAM but the available VRAM for the A380 is 4832MB... this is an issue if the Arc A380 is your primary GPU and is busy (VRAM being consumed) running other things. If it's dumped into a miner with other Arc GPUs, the 6GB of VRAM won't be an issue... for the next few days at least.

Intel Arc A380 supports Ethereum mining, days before Proof of Stake 08 | TweakTown.com

Ethereum shifts into Proof of Stake sometime between September 10 and September 20... so we've only got a few weeks, but then there's the fact that crypto miners can move over to other currencies like Ethereum Classic (ETC).

There are a few steps that you can do, to enable the automatic switch you need to add the following line into your config "switchToEtc = true" while disabling the automatic switch then you'll need to add the following line into your config: "switchToEtc = false".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.89
$569.89$569.89$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/28/2022 at 11:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.