Will Call of Duty be on PlayStation forever? Phil Spencer doesn't know

Xbox gaming boss Phil Spencer dodges an important question on whether or not Call of Duty will be available on other platforms 'forever in perpetuity'

While Microsoft has said in the past that it will continue offering Call of Duty products on competing platforms like PlayStation, Xbox boss Phil Spencer doesn't know if these billion-dollar games will stay on those platforms in perpetuity.

"So how far does this go? Does this mean Activision games, that Call of Duty that you'll be able to play on any platform in perpetuity?" Bloomberg's Emily Chang asked Spencer in a recent interview.

Spencer replied:

"I don't know what means in forever, like when you think about how long. It's not for any kind of nefarious business reason, it's just like what did platforms mean 10 years ago, like I think the definition of some of these things might change over time. But our expectation is we want more people to play."

Microsoft had previously promised to keep existing Call of Duty games on PlayStation until business deals expire, and the games will remain for an undetermined period of time afterwards.

Microsoft's official comment on Call of Duty exclusivity reads as follows: