Russia launches next-gen missiles that no other any country has

Russia's Defense Minister has announced the nation has launched three next-generation missiles that have qualities no other country possesses.

Reports from RT that cite Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, that took to Russian 1 TV over the weekend, Kremlin military have successfully fired three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during its conflict with Ukraine. The Kinzhal (Dagger) is a Russian hypersonic air-to-surface missile that was put into service in 2017, and according to reports, the missile is capable of traveling at Mach 12, or 9,207 mph, and can even perform maneuvers during its journey.

RT states that the missile is nuclear-capable and can be launched from Russia Tu-22M3 and MiG031 bombers. Russia announced the first use of the hypersonic missile in March, when its Defense Ministry claimed it used the Kinzhal missile to destroy a Ukrainian weapons depot in western Ukraine, marking the first time a hypersonic weapon has been used in combat.

MiG-31BM supersonic interceptors carrying the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile "has been used by us on three occasions during the special military operation [in Ukraine]. And it showed its outstanding qualities on three occasions, qualities that no other similar missile in the world possesses."

Additionally, Shoigu touched on Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, saying that the planes have "a very high degree of protection against various air defense systems; it has protection against missiles. There are a lot of things... most importantly, it also has very powerful weapons. We've also tested these weapons, tried them out - they work perfectly."