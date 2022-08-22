Store
Russia launches next-gen missiles that no other any country has

Russia's Defense Minister has announced the nation has launched three next-generation missiles that have qualities no other country possesses.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 22, 2022 7:05 AM CDT
1 minute & 22 seconds to read

Russia's Defense Minister has announced the nation has successfully fired three missiles that have displayed "outstanding qualities".

Russia launches next-gen missiles that no other any country has 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Reports from RT that cite Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, that took to Russian 1 TV over the weekend, Kremlin military have successfully fired three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during its conflict with Ukraine. The Kinzhal (Dagger) is a Russian hypersonic air-to-surface missile that was put into service in 2017, and according to reports, the missile is capable of traveling at Mach 12, or 9,207 mph, and can even perform maneuvers during its journey.

RT states that the missile is nuclear-capable and can be launched from Russia Tu-22M3 and MiG031 bombers. Russia announced the first use of the hypersonic missile in March, when its Defense Ministry claimed it used the Kinzhal missile to destroy a Ukrainian weapons depot in western Ukraine, marking the first time a hypersonic weapon has been used in combat.

Russia launches next-gen missiles that no other any country has 02 | TweakTown.com

MiG-31BM supersonic interceptors carrying the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile "has been used by us on three occasions during the special military operation [in Ukraine]. And it showed its outstanding qualities on three occasions, qualities that no other similar missile in the world possesses."

Additionally, Shoigu touched on Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, saying that the planes have "a very high degree of protection against various air defense systems; it has protection against missiles. There are a lot of things... most importantly, it also has very powerful weapons. We've also tested these weapons, tried them out - they work perfectly."

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

