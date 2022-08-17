All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent

The United States has flexed a bicep of its military by performing a launch of its Minuteman III, in a test to demonstrate its response capabilities.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 17, 2022 2:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The US Air Force has shown off its military capabilities with a successful test of its Minuteman III ICBM, demonstrating just how ready American nuclear forces are for a response.

US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The test was conducted by the Global Strike Command of the Air Force and at 12:49 am Pacific Time on August 16, 2022, the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base located in California. According to Col. Chris Cruise the 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander, this test was "demonstrative of how our nation's ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system."

Col Cruise added that scheduled tests such as this one also showcase the expertise and skill of strategic weapons maintenance personnel along with missile crews. As for the missile itself, the reentry vehicle of the ICBM managed to travel 4,200 miles to its designated location in the Marshall Islands' Kwajalein Atoll. The success of the launch confirms the US has reliable ICBM weapons systems that are prepared for a response, which is the nation's nuclear deterrent for other nuclear weapon-wielding countries that are considering pushing that big red button.

US flexes its military might to Earth by launching a nuclear deterrent 06 | TweakTown.com

Minuteman I and Minuteman III ICBMs.

"Make no mistake - our nuclear triad is the cornerstone of the national security of our country and of our allies around the globe. This scheduled test launch is demonstrative of how our nation's ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system. It is also a great platform to show the skill sets and expertise of our strategic weapons maintenance personnel and of our missile crews who maintain an unwavering vigilance to defend the homeland," said Col. Chris Cruise, the 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2022 at 3:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.