Unreal Engine 5.1 update is here: fixes awful stuttering issues

Epic Games publishes an updated Unreal Engine 5.1 roadmap: an exciting lineup of improvements are coming to Unreal Engine with teh new 5.1 update.

Epic Games has published a gigantic Unreal Engine 5.1 roadmap, which has a laundry list of improvements that are coming to developers.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

One of the major issues is the stuttering issues that caused headaches for developers using Unreal Engine 4+ for their games, with Unreal Engine 5.1 receiving an Automated PSO Gathering feature that will solve the issue once and for all.

Epic Games explained: "With the increasing emphasis in UE5 on DX12 and Vulkan, we're focusing attention on solving the problem of runtime hitches caused by Pipeline State Object creation, which is inherent to those RHIs. The previous solution required a PSO pre-caching process, which could be burdensome for large projects and still leave gaps in the cache leading to hitches".

Unreal Engine 5.1 roadmap improvements:

Rendering

Lumen Improvements

Nanite Improvements

Path Tracing Improvements

GPU Lightmass Improvements

ODSC - On-Demand Shader Compilation

Automated PSO Gathering

Strata Materials (Experimental)

Niagara Improvements

World Building

Game Feature Plugin Support for World Partition

Data Layers Assets

HLOD Improvements

Large World Coordinates Support for World Partition (Beta)

Bookmark System (Beta)

Actor Editor Context

Source Control Integration Improvements

Developer Iteration

Virtual Assets (Beta)

Memory Insights Updates

Characters & Animation

Refined Workflows for Animation Authoring

Procedural Control Rig Creation

Animation Retargeting for Virtual Production

Character Deformation Improvements

Debugging Tools for Gameplay

Motion Matching (Experimental)

Pose Warping

Audio

Audio Paramater Modulation

Audio Gameplay Volumes

WaveEditor Tool

Additional Audio Notes

Node Connection Visual Feedback

Multichannel Audio Output

Underscore - Plug & Play Interactive Music System

Soundscape - Plug & Play State-Based Ambient Sounds

Platform

Unreal Editor Native Support on Apple Silicon

Mobile Deferred Renderer Improvements (Beta)

Geometry Tools

Modeling Mode Improvements (Beta)

UV Editor Improvements (Beta)

Geometry Scripting Improvements (Beta)

Pipeline

USD Integration Improvements

Datasmith Exporter Plugin for 3ds Max Improvements

Production-Ready Datasmith Exporter for Solidworks

Datasmith Exporter for Revit Imporvements

Datasmith SDK

Interchange Import Pipeline

Lidar Improvements

Datasmith Exporter for SketchUp Improvements

CAD Kernel (Beta)

MaterialX File Import (Experimental)

Chaos Physics

Chaos Cloth Improvements

Chaos Character Physics Docs and Tutorials

Cinematic & Virtual Production

Enhanced DMX Support

nDisplay Clustered Rendering Enhancements

Video & EXR Playback Improvements

VP Stage Operator UX & Workflows

ICVFX iOS Stage App

Virtual Camera Enhancements

Virtual Scouting Enhancements

Lumen for In-Camera VFX

Sequencer Enhancements

Movie Render Queue Enhancements

Take Recorder Enhancements

Live Link Face Importer

Framework

Blueprint Improvements

Production-Ready Smart Objects

Production-Ready MassEntity

Production-Ready StateTree

Iris Replication (Experimental)

Gameplay Framework Updates

Replication Performance Improvements

Editor & UI Systems

Reference Viewer: Navigation Improvemetnts

Outliner: Quality-of-Life Improvements

Content Browser: Searching and Filtering Improvements

Python Type Hinting

UMG Extending Widget Using Named Slots

UMG Viewmodel (Beta)

Localization Pipeline Automation Improvements

Light Mixer Panel (Beta)

Ari explained in his tweet: "We just published our roadmap for @UnrealEngine 5.1: 60fps Lumen, Nanite WPO, On-demand shader compilation, Automated PSO gathering, Niagara GPU ribbons, Virtual assets, Gameplay Debugging, Unreal Editor on Apple Silicon, BP namespaces, and more!"

Lumen