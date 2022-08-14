GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD

Almost $600 worth of awesome new Sabrent products to be won in our latest giveaway, including an unreleased gamers SSD, and some DDR5 memory modules.

Global entry! We have teamed up with Sabrent to give away two of its newest products. The details on each are listed below, and both would make for a great addition to an upcoming gaming PC build.

1) Rocket DDR5 16GB 4800MHz DC Kit

One winner will take home a 32GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB 4800MHz dual-channel memory kit (worth $270). We recently reviewed these memory modules and found them to be able to hit a very impressive 6800MHz OC at C40.

It seems like DDR4 has ruled the roost forever. Finally, new motherboards and architectures have allowed memory to grow wings with the advent of DDR5. Improved clock speeds promise up to twice the bandwidth of DDR4, all with lower voltage for better efficiency. To further help with that last bit, DDR5 has on-board power management to reduce motherboard cost and complexity.

2) Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB gamers SSD

The second winner will take home an unreleased product from Sabrent, due for release in September. What are we talking about? The Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB gamers SSD (worth $300), ready for Microsoft's DirectStorage API, with Sabrent's new O₂ firmware, which the company says is "specially engineered to elevate our cutting-edge hardware to all-new levels. Sustain high levels of performance throughout your long gaming session, without ever missing a beat. Your drive's health is intelligently maintained seamlessly in the background".

The new Rocket 4 Plus G is ready for take-off: our state-of-the-art O₂ GO firmware helps launch the fastest storage - on or off the planet - to unprecedented heights. Never let your personal gaming adventure be cut short or hampered by glitchy playback. This is one SSD that can keep up with whatever you throw at it. Endurance is the name of the game and it will never let you down.

