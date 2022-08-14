Red Dead Redemption 2 sales hit 45 million, continues strong trends

Rockstar's outlaw magnum opus has now sold 45 million copies across all platforms and remains one of the best-selling non-GTA games under the label's belt.

Nearly four years after launch, Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved powerful sales figures across all platforms. As of June 30, 2022 during Take-Two Interactive's Q1 FY23 period, Rockstar's cowboy epic has sold 45 million copies combined across digital and physical channels.

These gains are up 1 million units quarter-over-quarter and 7 million units year-over-year, and continue RDR2's trends of selling 1 million units between Q4 and Q1 periods. These sales may punctuate a sunsetting of Red Dead franchise content for some years to come; Rockstar has effectively stopped updating Red Dead Online with new meaningful content so it can focus almost exclusively on Grand Theft Auto 6, and RDR2's campaign is practically set in stone with no expansions in sight.

That being said, Take-Two Interactive still expects Red Dead Online to be a meaningful contributor to its annual net bookings. Red Dead Online delivers microtransaction revenues through live service purchases and has, to a lesser extent, buffered TTWO's yearly digital revenues.