Red Dead Redemption 2 sales hit 45 million, continues strong trends

Rockstar's outlaw magnum opus has now sold 45 million copies across all platforms and remains one of the best-selling non-GTA games under the label's belt.

Published Aug 14, 2022 6:02 PM CDT
Red Dead Redemption 2's total sales hit 45 million since the game released in 2018.

Nearly four years after launch, Red Dead Redemption 2 has achieved powerful sales figures across all platforms. As of June 30, 2022 during Take-Two Interactive's Q1 FY23 period, Rockstar's cowboy epic has sold 45 million copies combined across digital and physical channels.

These gains are up 1 million units quarter-over-quarter and 7 million units year-over-year, and continue RDR2's trends of selling 1 million units between Q4 and Q1 periods. These sales may punctuate a sunsetting of Red Dead franchise content for some years to come; Rockstar has effectively stopped updating Red Dead Online with new meaningful content so it can focus almost exclusively on Grand Theft Auto 6, and RDR2's campaign is practically set in stone with no expansions in sight.

That being said, Take-Two Interactive still expects Red Dead Online to be a meaningful contributor to its annual net bookings. Red Dead Online delivers microtransaction revenues through live service purchases and has, to a lesser extent, buffered TTWO's yearly digital revenues.

"We now expect to deliver net bookings of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion. Our assumptions take into consideration some shifts in our pipeline for the year, as well as movement in foreign exchange rates and the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. The largest contributors to net bookings are expected to be NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Empires & Puzzles, Rollic's hyper casual mobile portfolio, Toon Blast, and Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. We expect the net bookings breakdown from our labels to be 45% Zynga, which includes our former T2 mobile titles, 37%, 2K; 17%, Rockstar Games; and 1%, Private Division."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

