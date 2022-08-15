All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Astronauts may soon breathe oxygen created using magnets

International researchers have developed a new method for producing oxygen in space for astronauts to breathe on the ISS or a trip to Mars using magnets.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 15, 2022 6:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on oxygen and magnetism titled "Magnetic phase separation in microgravity" has been published in the journal npj Microgravity.

Astronauts may soon breathe oxygen created using magnets 01 | TweakTown.com

An international team of researchers has found a new way to produce oxygen in space for astronauts to breathe, such as on the International Space Station (ISS) and other space vehicles. The method NASA currently uses aboard the ISS is to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolytic cell. The gases have to be removed from that system so they can be utilized, which requires a centrifuge to separate the gases from the electrode and liquid electrolyte of the water electrolyzer system.

However, such a centrifuge is typically large, has a lot of mass, and requires significant power and maintenance. A recent analysis by a NASA Ames researcher indicated that the current infrastructure for creating oxygen in space "wouldn't make any sense to use" for a trip to Mars. Researchers have now found that gas bubbles can be separated from electrode surfaces using simple neodymium magnets in simulated microgravity conditions.

The magnet was immersed in various aqueous solutions, allowing it to attract and repel gas bubbles. Experiments with magnetism for space application have been limited; however, the experiments that led to these findings were made possible by the Bremen Drop Tower at the Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM) in Germany. This drop tower allowed the researchers to create microgravity environments for 9.2 seconds in which to test their system.

"These effects have tremendous consequences for the further development of phase separation systems, such as for long-term space missions, suggesting that efficient oxygen and, for example, hydrogen production in water (photo-)electrolyzer systems can be achieved even in the near-absence of the buoyant-force," said Dr. Katharina Brinkert of the University of Warwick.

"After years of analytical and computational research, being able to use this amazing drop tower in Germany provided concrete proof that this concept will function in the zero-g space environment," said Professor Hanspeter Schaub of the University of Colorado Boulder.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Rainbow Cloud Anti Gravity Levitating Water Drops Tabletop Fountain

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.00
$139.00$139.00$139.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2022 at 4:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.