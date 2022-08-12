All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
24 of Russia's most-used fighter jets have been shot down

Russia is turning to 'outdated' fighter jets after the nation suffered heavy losses with twenty-four of its most capable fighter jets.

Published Aug 12, 2022 7:04 AM CDT
Reports indicate that Russia is taking heavy losses on the fighter jet front as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes to social media to tout the country's jet count.

According to a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has been forced to turn to "outdated" fighter jets after an attack resulted in the Kremlin losing two squadrons of SU-35 aircrafts, which accounts for about "24 units". As a result of the attack, the nation has reportedly been forced to turn to "old" SU-24M bomber aircraft.

Furthermore, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov reportedly has said that Russia's success rate on its attacks has been very low as the pilots are concentrating on avoiding being shot down. As for the SU-35 fighter jet and its capabilities, the jet is a renowned 4th generation fighter jet that was first used in 2014. Since then, the SU-35 has been used in active combat regularly, with it seeing use in the Syrian Civil War.

In other news, NASA has challenged US students to design a metal production pipeline that is capable of converting lunar minerals to metal that can be used for structures and tools. The challenge is part of the space agency's 2023 Breakthrough, Innovative & Game-Changing Idea Challenge. Some of the restrictions are a team must be from a US-based college or university and feature at least 5 members with no more than 25 members. For more information, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

