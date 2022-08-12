24 of Russia's most-used fighter jets have been shot down

Reports indicate that Russia is taking heavy losses on the fighter jet front as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes to social media to tout the country's jet count.

According to a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has been forced to turn to "outdated" fighter jets after an attack resulted in the Kremlin losing two squadrons of SU-35 aircrafts, which accounts for about "24 units". As a result of the attack, the nation has reportedly been forced to turn to "old" SU-24M bomber aircraft.

Furthermore, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov reportedly has said that Russia's success rate on its attacks has been very low as the pilots are concentrating on avoiding being shot down. As for the SU-35 fighter jet and its capabilities, the jet is a renowned 4th generation fighter jet that was first used in 2014. Since then, the SU-35 has been used in active combat regularly, with it seeing use in the Syrian Civil War.

