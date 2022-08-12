All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony adds new PC hub to PlayStation website for easy discovery

Sony adds a new PC gaming hub to the PlayStation website, signalling an end to console game exclusivity...at least for older evergreen catalog titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 12, 2022 10:09 AM CDT
Sony once had a walled garden of console exclusivity protecting its valuable first-party games. Now these exclusives are being freely advertised for PC.

Sony is taking Microsoft's lead and has released a handful of first-party PS4 and PS5 exclusives onto PC (well, they used to be exclusives). The company now realizes the power of PC gaming--an all-digital marketplace that does not require manufacturing or shipping, which is great in this COVID-19 affected industry--and wants to diversify game sales across Steam and the Epic Games Store. Sony is now willing to take a cut to sell evergreen catalog games on new platforms.

As more PlayStation games come to PC, it's extremely important that Sony creates a one-stop shop for newly released PC titles. Sony has launched a new PC gaming hub on the PlayStation website that conveniently lists, advertises, and links directly to buy options for currently available PlayStation games on PC. This is a quick and easy way for PlayStation console owners to discover games they may be able to play on PC, too, albeit for a separate fee.

Right now Sony's PC gaming business is doing well. PC games contributed to segment earnings of $467 million as titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War continue to sell on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sony plans to make $300 million this year from PC games alone and the recent launch of Spider-Man Remastered should help buffer revenues.

NEWS SOURCE:playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

