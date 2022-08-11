All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

MemTestX86 is here to help test for faulty DDR5 memory modules

The creator of MemTestX86 says that 'a new era of memory testing is coming' with the impending update, will help test your DDR5 DIMMs for any issues.

@anthony256
Published Aug 11, 2022 10:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PassMark is building its big update of MemTestX86, the first update since January 2022, which will support next-gen DDR5 memory.

The creator of MemTestX86 took to Twitter to tease "a new era of memory testing is coming to MemTestX86", with a follow-up tweet explaining: "direct identification of the bad memory module and the chip (for specifically selected DDR5 reference systems" he added.

In the photo provided, we have some Crucial DDR5-4800 memory modules being tested with MemTestX86, which spoiler alert: they'll be supported as the "specifically selected DDR5" modules. Intel already has its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs with 600-series motherboards supporting DDR5 memory, but AMD is about to launch its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E + X670 motherboards that will also have DDR5, so MemTestX86's big new update couldn't come at a better time.

MemTestX86 will be able to detect which of your DDR5 memory modules are faulty, so end users can work out which DDR5 memory module is giving them headaches with their PC. Instability, crashing, overclocking issues... there'll soon be some memory testing software to help you with MemTestX86.

By the time MemTestX86 is released, Intel should have its next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU and new 700-series motherboards on the market, which will -- along with AMD's new Zen 4 + X670/E motherboards -- support DDR5-5600 out of the box.

PassMark added in a tweet that we should expect the new DDR5-powered MemTestX86 update to arrive in around two weeks time, tweeting: "It will be released in V10 (~2 weeks). We were thinking of doing a V9.5 release, with another new feature (DMA testing), but we thought these changes were significant enough to justify a major version. We've been looking a trying to get memory address decode working for years".

MemTestX86 is here to help test for faulty DDR5 memory modules 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 64GB (2x32GB) 5200MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
$399.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2022 at 9:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.