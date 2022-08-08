Google goes down, outage of the internet's front page is real

Google is down right now, and no one knows why... for the first time in forever... I'm having to use an alternative search engine.

I use the search engine hundreds of times per day for my job, so the very nanosecond that there was a blip in the Google radar, I felt it. Google seems to be down in some parts of the world, after a quick search on Twitter I noticed that #GoogleDown was in the top tweets, so I knew it wasn't just me.

People are getting "500. That's an error" that continues "the server encountered an error and could not complete your request. If the problem persists, please report your problem and mention this error message and the query that caused it. That's all we know", explains one of the largest companies in the world. Google.

It's pretty widespread, given that someone like Philip DeFranco is even tweeting out "Oh no. Google is down?" We should expect it to be something Google can fix quick, as it's not affecting Google services like Photos, Drive, Gmail, and others.