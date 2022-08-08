All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google goes down, outage of the internet's front page is real

Google is down right now, and no one knows why... for the first time in forever... I'm having to use an alternative search engine.

@anthony256
Published Aug 8, 2022 8:48 PM CDT
Google is down right now, I repeat: Google is DOWN.

I use the search engine hundreds of times per day for my job, so the very nanosecond that there was a blip in the Google radar, I felt it. Google seems to be down in some parts of the world, after a quick search on Twitter I noticed that #GoogleDown was in the top tweets, so I knew it wasn't just me.

People are getting "500. That's an error" that continues "the server encountered an error and could not complete your request. If the problem persists, please report your problem and mention this error message and the query that caused it. That's all we know", explains one of the largest companies in the world. Google.

It's pretty widespread, given that someone like Philip DeFranco is even tweeting out "Oh no. Google is down?" We should expect it to be something Google can fix quick, as it's not affecting Google services like Photos, Drive, Gmail, and others.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

